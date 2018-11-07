Your stolen Facebook details up for sale on darkweb for just Rs 100!

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: What are the kind of merchandise available on the darkweb? Apart from the usual stuff like guns and drugs, a price is also put on your personal data. From stolen social media accounts, banking details, remote access to servers or desktops and even data from popular services like Uber and Netflix, and tons of gaming websites, everything is available for a price.

A recent research by Kaspersky found that though the veracity of these stolen accounts were very difficult to verify, these were the most popular type of data sold on the darkweb. But first, how does one gain access/hack these accounts?

The report said: “The most common way to steal this data is via phishing campaigns or by exploiting a web-related vulnerability such as an SQL injection vulnerability.” SQL injection is a code injection technique, used to attack data-driven applications.

To begin with, the hacked accounts include random Steam keys. Steam is a digital distribution platform through which you can play multiplayer games and also access social networking services. The Steam keys on sale are available for a mere $10 or Rs 750, or you can even pay through Bitcoins. Accounts of Spotify, a music streaming app, is also available for a nominal price.

Netflix accounts illegally bought through the darkweb come with a lifetime warranty. “Some vendors even give a lifetime warranty, so if one account stops working, you receive a new account for free,” it said.

The Netflix accounts come in packages. For a one-package account it would cost $4 or Rs 300 approximately. It goes up to a 100-account Netflix package which would cost a user around Rs 7,500.

Darkweb also offers passports, identity papers

Apart from hacked accounts, the darkweb also offers passports and identity papers. Although the report found, that the passports and identity papers were not stolen and were all fake, it has the potential to cause problems in the non-digital world. “People can use your identity with a fake ID card to acquire, for example, phone subscriptions, open bank accounts and so on.”

A screenshot from the darkweb showed a fake passport advertisement which read: “All cards are high resolution, quality print, well created. They contain UV, hologram, metallic paint, and security stickers in some cards.”

It also said: “Our registered documents are 100 per cent sure to pass any checking.” The advertisement further asked its prospective customer to send good quality photographs with details that were to be printed on the passport. The whole process would cost one $4,000 or nearly Rs 3 lakh.