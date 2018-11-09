Home States Telangana

Karnataka’s Justice Chauhan transferred to Hyderabad HC

Justice Chauhan who belongs to Rajasthan was born on December 24, 1959.

Published: 09th November 2018 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan of the Karnataka High Court was transferred as Judge of the Hyderabad High Court, taking the number of judges at Hyderabad HC to 27, apart from the Chief Justice, as against the sanctioned strength of 61.

The ministry of law and justice on Thursday issued notification stating that the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, has transferred Justice Chauhan as Judge of the Hyderabad High Court, and directed him to assume charge of his new office on or before November 22 this year.

Justice Chauhan who belongs to Rajasthan was born on December 24, 1959. He graduated from the Arcadia University in the United States of America in the year 1980, and obtained law degree from Delhi University in 1983. He enrolled as member of the Rajasthan Bar Council in November of the same year and practiced in Rajasthan High Court from 1986 to 2005 He was then elevated as permanent judge of the high court in June 2005. After his transfer, Justice Chauhan assumed charge as judge of the Karnataka High Court in March 2015 where he has remained ever since.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp