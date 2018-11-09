Karnataka’s Justice Chauhan transferred to Hyderabad HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan of the Karnataka High Court was transferred as Judge of the Hyderabad High Court, taking the number of judges at Hyderabad HC to 27, apart from the Chief Justice, as against the sanctioned strength of 61.

The ministry of law and justice on Thursday issued notification stating that the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, has transferred Justice Chauhan as Judge of the Hyderabad High Court, and directed him to assume charge of his new office on or before November 22 this year.

Justice Chauhan who belongs to Rajasthan was born on December 24, 1959. He graduated from the Arcadia University in the United States of America in the year 1980, and obtained law degree from Delhi University in 1983. He enrolled as member of the Rajasthan Bar Council in November of the same year and practiced in Rajasthan High Court from 1986 to 2005 He was then elevated as permanent judge of the high court in June 2005. After his transfer, Justice Chauhan assumed charge as judge of the Karnataka High Court in March 2015 where he has remained ever since.