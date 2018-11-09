Home States Telangana

Slum dwellers in SCB fear demolition of their homes

They have been living on the SCB land for decades now.

Published: 09th November 2018 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By U Mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Worried about being displaced anytime, thousands of slum dwellers within Secunderabad Cantonment limits have requested the Board to redevelop or relocate the slum with due property rights. They are currently squatting on defence lands. Dwellers have alleged that the elected Board members have failed to work with State and Central governments.  They are worried if the Defence Estate Officials would remove or demolish their homes.

They have been living on the SCB land for decades now. The Defence Estates Officials has received a few representations from the MLA and MP for land exceptions or exchange of land. “But we don’t have any rights to take a decision,” said an official.

“The central government and the Ministry of Defence together have to take a decision on the exchange of land. Officials are preparing the action plan to remove or demolish illegal structures from defence land,” the official added. D Shankar Naik, a resident of Mudfort, alleges that both SCB and the ward member have turned a blind eye to their problems.  “SCB officials have already implemented the Supreme Court’s orders and have deleted our names from the voter ID cards as we have been living on the encroached land.  It is a clear indication that at any time now the army personals will demolish our slums.” When contacted, SCB vice-president, J Ramakrishna said that the elected members have already submitted representations to Ministry of Defence on issues pertaining to the slum dwellers in SCB.

