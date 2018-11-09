Home States Telangana

TRS MP's firm reports Rs 60 crore black money after raids in Telangana: I-T department​

Srinivasa Reddy was elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2014 elections on a YSR Congress Party ticket, but later switched over to the TRS.

Published: 09th November 2018 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 02:02 AM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A real estate firm linked to an MP of the ruling TRS in Telangana has admitted over Rs 60 crore as undisclosed income to the I-T department after multiple raids were conducted against it in September, officials said.

The firm, Ms Raghava Constructions, is promoted by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) parliamentarian P Srinivasa Reddy and his family members are partners in the company, they said.

The Income Tax (I-T) Department had launched searches at 16 premises of the firm and its executives in Hyderabad, Khammam, Guntur, Vijaywada, Ongole and Kadapa on September 18.

The raids lasted four days.

The officials said the department has found tax evasion by the firm on at least three counts by allegedly processing "bogus sale bills" and letting of "sub-contracts to purported fictitious accounts."

 The Member of Parliament (MP) from Khammam, Reddy, however, denied any wrongdoing.

"The I-T Department verification process in the case is still ongoing...Rs 60 crore is not the correct figure.

The firm Raghava Constructions is a maximum tax paying company and last year it paid 14.5 per cent tax on its income and before this it paid 12 per cent income tax.

"The I-T formalities are not completed and I cannot say much as of now as I am in the campaign trail in the state," Reddy told PTI.

Polls to the 119-member Telangana Assembly will be held on December 7.

The officials said the department, during proceedings in the case, recorded the statement of Prasad Reddy, managing partner of the real estate firm, and that he admitted undisclosed income to the tune of Rs 60.35 crore.

"The undisclosed income detected in this case is for various assessment years and the firm has assured it will soon pay the due tax," a senior official said.

The firm, the officials said, had also executed civil contract works for state government's schemes like 'Mission Kakatiya' and 'Mission Bhagiratha' that aims to better irrigation facilities and drinking water supply in Telangana.

