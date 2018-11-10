Home States Telangana

70-yr-old killed, sheep intestines stuffed in mouth

The deceased was identified as A Mallamma from Pillaipally village.

Published: 10th November 2018 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: In a horrific incident, unidentified persons murdered a 70-year-old woman and stuffed sheep intestines in her mouth at Pillaipally village in Bhudhanpochampally mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as A Mallamma from Pillaipally village. At about midnight on Thursday, miscreants broke into Mallamma’s house, where she had been living alone, blinded her using kunkum powder, and murdered her using a knife. They fled the scene after stuffing sheep intestines in her mouth.
Mallamma is survived by a son and four daughters. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

