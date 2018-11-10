Adivasis accuse Maoists of anti-tribal activities in Khammam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Days after a 45-year-old tribal woman was allegedly murdered by the Maoists at Rallapuram village in Cherla mandal, the Adivasi association released pamphlets on Friday seeking apology from the extremist group. The deceased K Unga was reportedly killed on suspicion that she was practising black magic.

Through the pamphlets, Adivasi association questioned the Maoists on whether they actually believe in the existence of black magic at this day and age. They also demanded to know why the Maoists are engaging in anti-tribal activities while simultaneously claiming that they are working for tribal welfare. The association also demanded leaders Haribhushan and Azad to explain the recent killings by the outfit of tribal persons including Unga and Venkateswarlu.

It may be recalled that Venkateshwarlu, a middle-aged tribal man, was allegedly killed on September 11 by the Maoists, suspecting him to be a police informer. Further directing their anger at the political parties as well as the human rights activists, the association asked why they are yet to respond to the Maoists murdering tribal persons. They appealed to the Human Rights Commission to take up these two murder cases suo-motu and do justice to the family members of the victims.