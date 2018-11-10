Congress leader makes a scene to prevent his businessman friend’s arrest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Drama prevailed at the Banjara Hills residence of businessman GP Reddy when a team of police arrived on Thursday to take him into custody in connection with a land dispute case. Inspector General Y Nagi Reddy’s mother-in-law is listed as a victim in the case. The centre of all the drama, however, was neither of the above personalities. It was former Vijayawada MP and Congress leader Lagadapati Rajagopal.

Rajagopal arrived at the businessman’s house and prevented the police from taking his “friend” into custody. He claimed the police action was illegal. Police arrived on Thursday night as he has allegedly been absconding ever since High Court cancelled his anticipatory bail. It was GP Reddy’s daughter Sailaja Reddy who called up Rajagopal for help. He reportedly rushed to the spot within the next 10 minutes. He demanded the officials to produce a court order to conduct search and arrest.

Later, Rajagopal called up senior police officials and warned them saying the city police were violating rules by trespassing into a private property. He managed to send the cops back to their station without carrying out any search or arrest. Lodge a complaint with Governor, EC: Rajagopal

Alleging that the West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) A R Srinivas and IGP, Y Nagi Reddy influenced the investigating officials, Rajagopal claimed that he was going to lodge a complaint with Governor ESL Narasimhan and Election Commission against the cops.

‘I never misused powers’

Hours later, Nagi Reddy responded saying he did not violate any rules, and that he was not involved with the investigation. “I strongly condemn the allegations made by Rajagopal who has no locus standi in this case. I never met or spoke to GP Reddy or his son-in-law who are involved in the case. There is no truth in the allegations that I have threatened them. The action taken by police as per the law cannot be attributed to me. Police should have taken action against the persons who obstructed them in discharge of their lawful duties,” he said.

What’s the case:

In 2016, the Banjara Hills police registered a case against GP Reddy and others for creating fake documents and appropriating a plot located on Road No 12 in Banjara Hills.The land, according to police, belongs to Women Co-operative Society.Nagi Reddy’s mother-in-law Paallamreddy Hamsamma is one of the victims in the case. “GP Reddy filed various petitions but courts directed him to cooperate with the investigation, which Reddy has not done so far. His anticipatory bail was also canceled by High Court on June 2, 2018. Yesterday, also some people made attempt to grab land by sending goondas which was stopped by the police and a case was registered,” claimed Nagi Reddy.