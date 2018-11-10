Home States Telangana

Intel to open technology centre in Hyderabad

The Intel India centre in Hyderabad will provide a major boost to the IT sector in the region.

Published: 10th November 2018 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Intel is all set to open its technology development centre in Hyderabad. The latest to add to the list of major investments of Telangana is marquee tech giant Intel which will soon set up its technology development centre in Hyderabad.  A top delegation headed by Nivruti Rai, country head, Intel India, met IT Minister in the caretaker government KT Rama Rao here on Friday. In the meeting, Intel delegation and KTR discussed about the industrial policy of Telangana and the infrastructure available in  Hyderabad, which encouraged the tech giant to choose Hyderabad to set up their tech centre.

The Intel India centre in Hyderabad will provide a major boost to the IT sector in the region.The proposed centre is expected to create 1,500 employment opportunities in its initial stages.The State government and Intel delegation had held several meetings which culminated into setting up of the Centre in Hyderabad. The delegation invited KTR to attend Intel India’s 20th anniversary on November 15 in Bengaluru.

Hyderabad to get OnePlus R&D centre

The smart mobile phone company OnePlus India announced that it would set up its research and development centre in Hyderabad. In its tweet on October 30, the company announced: “We are excited to open a local R&D centre in Hyderabad to work more closely with our Indian community and network of partners”.  In another tweet, the company stated: “Next the #OnePlusPopUp heads to the City of Nizams.

