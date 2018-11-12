Home States Telangana

Former Choppadandi MLA Bodige Shobha still hopes for the TRS ticket

 Former MLA Bodige Shobha is seemingly still under the impression that the TRS party will allot the Choppadandi ticket to her, despite repeated signals from the party’s senior leaders. 

Published: 12th November 2018 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Former Choppadandi MLA Bodige Shobha (YouTube screen grab)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Former MLA Bodige Shobha is seemingly still under the impression that the TRS party will allot the Choppadandi ticket to her, despite repeated signals from the party’s senior leaders. 

Speaking to Express, Shobha claimed that she is yet to receive any message from high command stating she will not be allotted the ticket. If she is indeed rejected, she would make further moves as per the wishes of her followers, she claimed. “My spirits are not dampened. I still hope to receive good news on the last day of filing nominations,” she added. 

Meanwhile, TRS SC cell State president Sunke Ravishanker, the second TRS aspirant to the Choppadandi ticket, has already begun his campaigns. On Sunday, he was reportedly campaigning in Boinapalli mandal and did not leave to Hyderabad to receive the B-form. According to Ravishanker, high command had informed him that MP B Vinod Kumar will hand over B-form to him. 

According to sources from within the party, the TRS party high command is delaying the Choppadandi ticket to Ravishanker as a strategy to confuse Shobha and subsequently quench her chances at defecting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS Bodige Shobha Telangana polls 2018 Telangana elections 2018 Former Choppadandi MLA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp