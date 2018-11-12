Former Choppadandi MLA Bodige Shobha still hopes for the TRS ticket

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Former MLA Bodige Shobha is seemingly still under the impression that the TRS party will allot the Choppadandi ticket to her, despite repeated signals from the party’s senior leaders.

Speaking to Express, Shobha claimed that she is yet to receive any message from high command stating she will not be allotted the ticket. If she is indeed rejected, she would make further moves as per the wishes of her followers, she claimed. “My spirits are not dampened. I still hope to receive good news on the last day of filing nominations,” she added.

Meanwhile, TRS SC cell State president Sunke Ravishanker, the second TRS aspirant to the Choppadandi ticket, has already begun his campaigns. On Sunday, he was reportedly campaigning in Boinapalli mandal and did not leave to Hyderabad to receive the B-form. According to Ravishanker, high command had informed him that MP B Vinod Kumar will hand over B-form to him.

According to sources from within the party, the TRS party high command is delaying the Choppadandi ticket to Ravishanker as a strategy to confuse Shobha and subsequently quench her chances at defecting.