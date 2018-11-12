Municipal officer fired for ‘sexual assault’

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Two days back, one of the victims of unwelcome sexual advances by S Nityanand, Municipal Commissioner of Choppadandi, recorded and posted online a voice recording that went viral.

District Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed took up the matter quite seriously, ordering an enquiry into the incident. Karimnagar Revenue Divisional Officer, N Anand Kumar, was appointed as the incharge.

The investigating officer inquired with the staff and the accused Commissioner, preparing a report, based on which the collector issued orders to surrendered him over to the Municipal Administration on Sunday.