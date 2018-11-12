Telangana Assembly polls: 48 candidates file nominations on the first-day filing

By UNI

HYDERABAD: As many as 48 candidates including BJP state President DR K Laxman have filed nominations on the first of filing nominations of the Telangana Assembly polls to be held on December 7.

Monday was the last day for filing of nominations to 119- assembly segments.

The nominations will be scrutinized Tuesday and the last date of withdrawal is Thursday.

The Election Commission on Monday released the notification for the Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference at Secretariat here, State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar said 48 candidates have filed their nominations in 38 assembly constituencies.

Out of 48 candidates filed nominations on the first day, highest nominations received from the ruling TRS following by BJP (9), INC (6), two each from TDP, CPI(M ), Am Admi Party(AAP), BLF and others including 11 Independents.

As many as 19 constituencies have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 12 for Scheduled Tribes, while the remaining 88 Constituencies are meant for general category, he said.

The polling will be held in all Constituencies from 7 am to 5 pm on the polling day but except in naxal infested 13 segments Sirpur Chennur (SC), Bellampalli (SC) Mancherial, Asifabad (ST), Manthani, Bhupalapalle, Mulug (ST), Pinapaka (ST), Yellandu (ST), Kothagudem, Aswaraopet (ST) and Bhadrachalam (ST),where polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm.