Home States Telangana

HC stays cutting of trees, summons contractors for next hearing 

When the matter came up, the government counsel submitted that the contractor was informed but he has failed to appear before the court.

Published: 13th November 2018 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Monday directed the concerned authorities of Telangana government to take steps ensuring that the contractors concerned stop felling trees for next four weeks besides the road leading to Mallepally towards Nagarjuna Sagar near Rangareddy gudem in Nalgonda district, and not to make any payments to them until further orders. 

The bench issued notices to the contractor and sub-contractor for appearance. The bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt was passing this interim order in the PIL filed by advocate T Rajinikanth Reddy against cutting of trees, including those which were over 50 years old, on the said road for the purpose of laying pipeline without obtaining any permission from the competent authority.

On earlier occasion, petitioner’s counsel T Srinivas told the court that the authorities have failed to prevent the concerned contractor from cutting down the trees without obtaining any permission. The inaction of the authorities in having alternative arrangements to safeguard the trees was illegal and contrary to the AP Water Land and Trees Act, 2002. In fact, there was availability of high technology machinery to transplant the trees instead of cutting them down, he added. While adjourning the case hearing, the bench directed the concerned contractor to appear before it on the next date of hearing.

When the matter came up, the government counsel submitted that the contractor was informed but he has failed to appear before the court.Taking this submission into consideration, the bench passed the above interim order and directed the officials concerned to ensure that the contractors concerned appear on the next date of case hearing. The matter was posted after two weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
felling of trees Telangana government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp