Telanagana crime: Man suffocates toddler to death over differences with wife

After their marriage, S Shiva lived with Akshara happily for about three months and later started harassing her.

Published: 13th November 2018 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI/ MANCHERIAL: In a horrific incident that took place at Koyyalagudem village of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, a father killed his three-month-old daughter. 

According to police, S Shiva had married Akshara fourteen months ago. After their marriage, he lived with his wife happily for about three months and later started harassing his wife and sent her back to her parents’ house. 

Though the elders tried to convince him several times, he did not budge. Throughout her pregnancy, Akshara stayed with her parents. And it was only after delivering her baby girl that she returned to Shiva’s house. 

On Monday, when Akshara went out, Shiva suffocated his daughter to death and fled the house. Akshara’s relatives staged a dharna outside Shiva’s house demanding serious action to be taken against him. Chottuppal police have registered a case and are investigating.

Three persons arrested for trying to sell a baby

Two women and a middleman were arrested by the Mancherial police for trying to sell a 25-day-old infant on Monday.

Led by Circle Inspector Sagar, the task force arrested the trio from Bellampelli Chowrastha in Mancherial town.

According to the task force DCP Admin Ashsok Kumar, a woman named Farveen Begum from Maruthi Nagar in Mancherial town had given birth to the baby boy last month. Reportedly, her neighbour P Sathamma took the boy under the guise of giving him medical aid and approached Sridhar who made arrangements to sell the baby for Rs 3 lakhs to a person in Hyderabad. 

Sridhar had handed over Rs 50,000 as advance to the neighbour Sathamma. She along with G Lakshmi, were about to hand over the baby to a middle-man contacted for the deal when the task force arrested them. The police then safely handed over the baby to its mother.

13-year-old girl’s body found in bushes

Kumrambheem: The body of a 13-year-old girl, who went missing on Sunday night after she went to relieve herself in field nearby, was found in the bushes on the outskirts of Kerameri village on Monday.  According to preliminary investigation, the girl was allegedly sexually assaulted before being killed. Farmers noticed the body of the girl and informed the police and her family members.

Police took the custody of the body and sent it for post mortem examination to Asifabad area hospital. Police suspect that the girl was picked up by the accused and sexually assaulted and later strangulated. Kerameri mandal SI K Satyanarayana said that a case had been filed and investigation was underway.

