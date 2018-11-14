Home States Telangana

BCI issues schedule for AP, TS bar council polls

The Bar Council of India issued a schedule for election of chairman, vice-chairman and member representative to the BCI for Bar Councils of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states.

Manan Kumar Mishra, Bar Council of India chairman (ANI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bar Council of India issued a schedule for an election of the chairman, vice-chairman and member representative to the BCI for Bar Councils of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. Election to the said posts and result declaration will take place on November 25 for AP state bar council and November 24 for Telangana bar council.

The election schedule for member BCI for both the Bar Councils will be fixed later after the creation of a separate High Court and after the necessary amendment to the Advocates Act, 1961. Elections to both the Bar Councils were held on June 29 this year and results were declared in July. 25 members were elected to each bar council and they, in turn, will elect one chairman, vice-chairman and BCI member.

All the nominations will be filed before the Bar council secretary and the elections venue will be the state Bar council office. Voting will be by way of secret ballot.

