Couple, baby lose lives in ORR accident

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A couple and a three-month-old child were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed a culvert’s parapet wall on Outer Ring Road at Keesara on Tuesday. Such was the impact of the accident that it took over an hour for the mangled remains of the trio to be extracted from the car, the front portion of which was completely destroyed.

The incident occurred around 12.30 pm when Dinesh Kumar, who was speeding, lost control of the vehicle, police said. Kumar, his wife Sagarika Priyam and their son Rudransh succumbed to multiple injuries and died on the spot. The family was returning home from Nalla Malla Reddy Engineering College at Narapally after paying Sagarika’s brother’s fees when the tragedy occurred.

“The vehicle was moving at a very high speed due to which Dhinesh lost control of it,” said Keesara Inspector B Prakash.