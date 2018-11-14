Government's U-turn on scrapping Telangana struggle cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a quick U-turn, the Telangana Law Department, which released a government order scrapping all cases relating to the agitation for Telangana pending before the railway court in Secunderabad, issued another GO keeping the previous order in abeyance, following the realisation that such an order would amount to the violation of the Model Code of Conduct that is in place ahead of the State Assembly polls.

The Law Department on Monday issued three GOs withdrawing prosecution of cases registered at Nizamabad, Vikarabad and Mancherial railway police stations. Further, on Tuesday, it issued two more GOs regarding withdrawal of prosecution in cases registered at Kazipet and Warangal railway stations. All cases were registered in connection with pro-Telangana agitations from 2009 to 2014, against CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, along with ministers T Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao and several other leaders.

DGP M Mahendra Reddy had earlier submitted proposals recommending the withdrawal of charges against all accused in the cases and as per the recommendations, the Law Department issued orders withdrawing the charges. However, a fresh GO was issued on Tuesday.