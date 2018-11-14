Home States Telangana

Subramanian Swamy PIL: Hyderabad HC tells centre, AP, TTD told to file affidavits

The government’s control should be confined in respect of protecting the assets of the temples. He alleged and urged the court to issue directions for prevention of corrupt practices in the TTD.

Published: 14th November 2018 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre, Andhra Pradesh government and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to file detailed counter affidavits in the PIL filed by Subramanian Swamy. The Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader had filed a plea to liberate Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Tirumala, Sri Padmavathy temple in Tiruchaanur and another 11 temples in Andhra Pradesh from the state government control.

It also demanded an audit of the accounts and properties, including jewellery, for the past three financial years of TTD. The Court wants transparency with regard to donations, gifts, expenditure and so on, the bench noted. When the matter came up for hearing, Swamy said that as per the Supreme Court judgment of 2014 the government’s control over TTD and its temples was not valid.

The government’s control should be confined in respect of protecting the assets of the temples. He alleged and urged the court to issue directions for the prevention of corrupt practices in the TTD.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Hyderabad HC TTD

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Prabha Sharma
    The centre portion of outer walls of Tirumala temple are covered with cement blocking inscriptions showing the donations by krishnadev rayaluu. the pushkarini has been dug up. Why inscriptions are not recorded of walls andbon floor
    16 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp