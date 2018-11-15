No need to fear “Godse’s aulad”: Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to an international report, that said Muslims were mostly at the receiving end of hate crimes, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said there was nothing to fear from “Godse’s aulad”. The comment was seen as an indirect attack on RSS, of which Mahatma Gandhi’s assassinator was once a member. “It’s painful that we have to prove our oppression is real while the rest keep shouting “isolated incident!”