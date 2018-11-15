Home States Telangana

Telangana CM KCR is worth over Rs 20 crore, owns no car

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, has immovable assets of about Rs 12.20 crore which includes 54-acre agriculture land valued at Rs 6.50 crore.

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who filed his nomination from Gajwel Assembly constituency on Wednesday, has declared his total assets worth over Rs 20.60 crore, but neither he nor his wife owns any vehicle.

His total movable assets are valued at over Rs 10.40 crore while his wife K. Shobha has movable assets of over Rs 94.5 lakh.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief, in the affidavit filed before the returning officer, has shown agriculture as his profession. He pegged his income for financial year 2017-18 at Rs 2.07 crore including agricultural income of Rs 91.52 lakh

KCR declared that he has investments of Rs 4.71 crore in shares of Telangana Broadcasting Private Limited. He has Rs 5.63 crore in bank accounts and fixed deposit.

The Chief Minister owns a house in Hyderabad and another in Karimnagar, together valued at Rs.5.10 crore. He also has 2.04 acre non-agriculture land in Siddipet district valued Rs 60 lakh.

KCR owns 75 grams of jewellery worth Rs 2.40 lakh and has Rs 2.40 lakh cash in hand while Shobha, a housewife, has 2,200 grams of gold jewellery, diamonds and valuables gems/stone worth Rs 93,66,184 and Rs. 93,595 cash in hand.

According to the affidavit, KCR has liabilities to the tune of Rs 8.88 crore in the form of unsecured loans. He has no bank loans.

While filing affidavit during 2014 elections, KCR had declared total assets of Rs 16.94 crore. His income for the financial year 2012-13 was Rs 6.59 lakh.

KCR also provided details of 64 cases booked against him during Telangana agitation. No summons were issued and no charges were framed in any of these cases.

