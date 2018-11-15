Updates from Hyderabad high court

By Express News Service

Notice to officials on misuse of national emblem

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Centre, Telangana government and Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research University in Chennai to respond to the petition filed alleging misuse of the national emblem by the said varsity for using it for commercial purpose.The bench was dealing with the PIL filed by an advocate from Rangareddy, seeking direction to the authorities concerned to take action against Bharath varsity for alleged misuse of the national emblem. The petitioner sought the court to declare the inaction of the respondent authorities - secretaries to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution, Human Resource Development, TS principal secretary to home and UGC, in taking appropriate action against the varsity as violative of the provisions of Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950.

HC summons temple EO in IFFCO lands issue

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure with the action of executive officer of Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Kovur mandal in Nellore in withdrawing his earlier letter against registration of lands belonging to the temple, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday directed the officer to appear in person before it on Thursday for explanation. The bench also directed the sub-registrars of Allur and Kovur to file counter affidavits informing whether any registrations took place after withdrawal of letter by the temple executive officer (EO).The petitioners sought direction to the authorities concerned to submit a status report on the assigned lands which were allotted to IFFCO situated in Regadichilaka, Racherlapadu and Bodduvaripalem villages of Kodavalur mandal, Uchaguntapalem and Chowtaputhedu villages of Dagadarthi mandal and North Amuluru of Allur village of the district.

Varavara Rao case: Transit order suspended for 2 days

HYDERABAD: IN a temporary relief to revolutionary writer and activist P Varavara Rao, the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday suspended for two days the transit remand order issued by the chief metropolitan magistrate, Hyderabad, on Aug 28 facilitating Maharashtra police to take Varavara Rao to Pune in connection with the case relating to clashes held at Bhima Koregaon in Jan this year.The judge was passing this order in a petition by Varavara Rao challenging the validity of the transit remand order issued by the chief metropolitan magistrate, Hyderabad, on Aug 28. During the course of hearing, the court was told that no medical services were extended to the petitioner who was under house arrest despite earlier order of the court. Taking this submission into consideration, the judge directed the authorities concerned to file report on the issue raised by the petitioner, and adjourned the case hearing to Friday.