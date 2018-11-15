Will ‘grand’ rebellion affect the alliance dearly?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though Congress and TDP bosses were careful while finalising the second list of candidates, both parties had to contend with widespread dissent. While TDP workers protested against giving Khairatabad constituency to Congress, party leader Rohin Reddy rebelled against his party giving the seat to Dasoju Sravan.

According to poll analysts, Grand Alliance may face the fight from rebels in at least 20 constituencies.

Meanwhile, with Ibrahimpatnam being allotted to TDP, Congress leaders and cadres are also angry with their high command. Former MLA and Congress ticket aspirant from Ibrahimpatnam Malreddy Ranga Reddy fumed over allotting the constituency to TDP, as part of the alliance. He has threatened to contest as rebel.

“I have been working for the party and have a connection with people in the constituency for years. All surveys were done by party also proved that I’m a winning candidate. There has been a huge response to our campaign. I’ll consult with Congress cadres and contest as an Independent candidate,” said Malreddy Ranga Reddy, after TDP announced the candidate for Ibrahimpatnam. Rangareddy district Congress president Kyama Mallesham also protested his exclusion from the second list. At Rajendranagar, the allotment of the seat to TDP has created disappointment among Congress leaders such as Karthik Reddy, son of former minister Sabita Indra Reddy.