Home States Telangana

Will ‘grand’ rebellion affect the alliance dearly?

According to poll analysts, Grand Alliance may face a fight from rebels in at least 20 constituencies.

Published: 15th November 2018 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana elections 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though Congress and TDP bosses were careful while finalising the second list of candidates, both parties had to contend with widespread dissent. While TDP workers protested against giving Khairatabad constituency to Congress, party leader Rohin Reddy rebelled against his party giving the seat to Dasoju Sravan.

According to poll analysts, Grand Alliance may face the fight from rebels in at least 20 constituencies.
Meanwhile, with Ibrahimpatnam being allotted to TDP, Congress leaders and cadres are also angry with their high command. Former MLA and Congress ticket aspirant from Ibrahimpatnam Malreddy Ranga  Reddy fumed over allotting the constituency to TDP, as part of the alliance.  He has threatened to contest as rebel.

“I have been working for the party and have a connection with people in the constituency for years. All surveys were done by party also proved that  I’m a  winning candidate. There has been a huge response to our campaign. I’ll consult with Congress cadres and contest as an Independent candidate,” said Malreddy Ranga Reddy, after TDP announced the candidate for Ibrahimpatnam. Rangareddy district Congress president Kyama Mallesham also protested his exclusion from the second list.  At Rajendranagar, the allotment of the seat to TDP has created disappointment among Congress leaders such as Karthik Reddy, son of former minister Sabita  Indra Reddy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
grand alliance Telangana elections 2018 Telangana polls 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp