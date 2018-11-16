Shankaramma patches up with KTR

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: After making angry statements against Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Shankaramma, mother of Telagnana martyr K Srikantha Chary seems to have made up with the party. On Thursday, she turned up at Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s residence in Hyderabad, to meet with TRS leader KT Rama Rao. Only a day ago, Shankaramma’s video, in which she threatens TRS with suicide if she doesn’t get the Huzurnagar ticket, went viral on social media.

After the video was noticed by the press, Shankaramma couldn’t be reached by anyone. Even her mobile phone was switched off, prompting worried supporters to search for her. After a meeting with KT Rama Rao, she promised him that she would cooperate with the party and support its candidate Saidhi Reddy. Later in the evening, she posted in some WhatsApp groups consisting of journalists and other TRS activists that she would contest from Suryapet this time.