Submit details on TSJAC meet in Warangal: Hyderabad High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court on Thursday directed the Telangana education department to submit details of according permission to Telangana Students Joint Action Committee (TSJAC) for its proposed meeting at Kakatiya University in Warangal.

Justice AV Sesha Sai was passing this order in a petition filed by TSJAC, represented by its chairman Sayyad Valiullah Khadri, challenging the decision of the authorities not granting permission to the meeting on the university premises.

Petitioner’s counsel Bura Ramesh submitted that since the poll code was applicable only to political parties conducting meetings, refusing permission to the students’ meeting was not correct, he argued.