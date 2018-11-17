Hyderabad HC says ‘no’ to set aside P Varavara Rao transit order 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to revolutionary writer P Varavara Rao, the Hyderabad High Court on Friday refused to set aside the transit remand order issued by the chief metropolitan magistrate, Hyderabad, on Aug 28 facilitating the Maharashtra police to take Rao to Pune in connection with the case relating to clashes at Bhima Koregaon in January. The purpose of the transit order was fulfilled as the petitioner was placed before the district judge at Pune and there was no need to hear the present petition since the order impugned has become dead, the court noted.

Justice B Siva Sankara Rao was passing this order in a petition filed by Varavara Rao challenging the validity of the transit remand order. Earlier, the judge suspended the transit remand order for two days. After hearing both sides, the judge disposed of the case saying that there was no need to hear the petition further.