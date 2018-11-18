Grand Alliance was formed with sole aim to defeat TRS: Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy launched a scathing attack on Telangana Rashtra Samithi and its cheif K Chandrasekhar Rao after filing his nomination papers in Huzurnagar constituency on Saturday.

Addressing a huge gathering after filing his papers, the Congress leader said: “The TRS and KCR have cheated the people of Telangana. The Grand Alliance was formed with the main objective of defeating TRS party in the coming Assembly elections.”

Stating that KCR had completely ignored BCs and weaker sections, he said: “His (KCR’s) government has cheated Telangana martyr Srikantha Chary’s mother Shankaramma and refused to give her the ticket.”

While requesting Shankaramma to join Congress party, he said: “TRS came to came power thanks to the sacrifices of Telangana youth. But after forming government, they have completely ignored the families of the martyrs.”

“KCR received crores of rupees as commission in the name of projects, including Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakathiya,” Uttam said.“KCR also ignored the unemployed youth of the State and failed to reimburse the college fees,” he added. “Has KCR provided water to a single acre of land through his irrigation projects? Has a single unit electricity produced through power projects?” he queried.

“These coming elections is a battle between KCR family and the people of Telangana. The Grand Alliance is working with the aim of defeating KCR and his party. After December 12, Grand Alliance will form the government in the State,” he said.