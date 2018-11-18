Indian shot dead in US was to visit Telangana for mom's birthday

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 61-year-old Indian, who was allegedly shot dead in the US by a teenager, was planning to visit Medak district in Telangana for the birthday celebrations of his 95-year-old mother on November 28, but she is yet to be informed of the death, his relatives said Sunday.

Sunil Edla was shot to death last Thursday outside his apartment in New Jersey by a 16-year-old boy, local police said adding they found Edla's body with gunshot wounds lying on the pavement.

Edla's nephew G Suvan told PTI over phone from Medak that the incident was 'shocking' and the victim's family members, including his mother have not been informed of his death.

"His (Edla's) mother stays with us and she has not been informed about his death. Sunil had last left for the US in December 2016," Suvan said.

On Friday, Suvan got the information that Edla had been killed.

"We had initially thought of bringing the body to India, but my uncle's son informed that the funeral will be performed in New Jersey on November 21," he added.

According to a local newspaper in the US, Edla, a father of two and a grandfather, had been residing in the US for the past 30 years and had been working in the hospitality industry.