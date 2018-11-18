Home States Telangana

KCR seeks divine help for thumping win

The pink party leader’s family will participate in the two-day homam being performed by 120 priests. 

By V V Balakrishna
HYDERABAD:  Ahead of the next leg of his electioneering starting Monday, TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is conducting two homams on Saturday and Sunday at his farmhouse in Erravalli. Confident of winning the polls, the rather religious leader will seek God’s blessings this Karthika masam for the Assembly elections to be held on December 7.

According to party sources, Rao on Saturday performed raja syamala sahitha chandi homam — the ritual invoking Goddess Saraswati is believed to not just increase the power and status of the devotee, but also helps him or her articulate ideas effectively. The fiery leader is known for his wit and candid remarks in colloquial Telugu that leave his audience in raptures. Rao will on Sunday perform rudra sahitha chandi homam to boost his party’s success and outperform rivals.  

It may be recalled that Rao performed ayutha chandhi yagam for five days for the first time in south India in December, 2015 for the welfare of the people. Rao had then said that he would perform prayutha chandi homam if all flagship programmes of the TRS government were completed successfully.

Ayutha chandi homam is the recitation of 700 slokas from Devi Saptasathi (Devi Mahatyam) praising Goddess Chandi 10,000 times and prayutha chandi homam is the recitation of the verses 10 lakh times even as oblations are made to fire. A strong believer in Hindu customs, Rao has in 25 years conducted several such homams for his and his party’s success. He had held chandi and sudarshana homams during the fight for the creation of Telangana.

Invoking the Gods
