It’s dengue that struck Rohingya refugee camps

Published: 20th November 2018 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Rohingya refugee students at the night school in the Balapur refugee camp (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After grappling for more than a week with an ailment the struck  Rohingyas living in refugee camps at Balapur, officials came to know that  17 of them suffered from dengue, one with Chikungunya and the test results of 29 others are awaited. 

With a large number of dengue cases being detected in the locality, officials have declared outbreak of fever in the camps.   

State programme officer at Epidemics Cell Dr Shiva Balaji Reddy said that anti-larval operations were taken up. However, the locality is devoid of proper sewage system and drainage water flows becoming  a breeding ground for mosquitoes, he said.

