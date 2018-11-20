It’s dengue that struck Rohingya refugee camps

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After grappling for more than a week with an ailment the struck Rohingyas living in refugee camps at Balapur, officials came to know that 17 of them suffered from dengue, one with Chikungunya and the test results of 29 others are awaited.

With a large number of dengue cases being detected in the locality, officials have declared outbreak of fever in the camps.

State programme officer at Epidemics Cell Dr Shiva Balaji Reddy said that anti-larval operations were taken up. However, the locality is devoid of proper sewage system and drainage water flows becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes, he said.