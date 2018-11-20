Home States Telangana

Take back letter on Sitarama project: TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao to AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

He cautioned the voters not to fall prey for enticements like caste, money and others  the opposition parties will try to take advantage and exploit them.

Published: 20th November 2018 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

In collage: TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photos | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Calling upon the people not to allow Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to campaign in Telangana, TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has said:  “They oppose our projects and seek our votes. If Naidu is so sincere, he should withdraw the letter he wrote against our irrigation projects before campaigning in Telangana,” Rao demanded.

Addressing an election meeting at Palair in Khammam district on Monday, Rao asked Naidu to explain and withdraw his letters he wrote to the Centre seeking cancellation of Sri Sitarama Lift Irrigation project, which is a lifeline for the district,  before entering Khammam for campaigning.  

‘‘If he comes to the district and ask for votes, you should ask him why he wrote the letter to stop the project,’’ Rao told the voters.   

Continuing his tirade, Rao said that Naidu took seven mandals of Telangana to his state with an ‘illegal Government Order’.  He also recalled how at least two lakh people were displaced by Andhra’s Polavaram project under Naidu’s reign. 

Rao asked the people in Khammam not to ‘poke their eyes with their own fingers’ and reject TDP and Congress that are intent on turning the clock back on development that the district witnessed in the past four years under TRS rule in the State.

“Voting for Congress and TDP is nothing but poking your eyes with your own fingers,” Rao said.
While listing out his party’s welfare and development schemes, Rao said : “Telangana  is number one in welfare sector. We are spending  Rs 43,000 crore on welfare every year. The  growth in State’s Own Tax Revenue (SOTR) stood at 17.17 per cent, which is number one in the country. This is possible, as the TRS government never indulged in corruption or scams,” the TRS president said.

He cautioned the voters not to fall prey for enticements like caste, money and others  the opposition parties will try to take advantage and exploit them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sitarama project Chandrababu Naidu K Chandrasekhar Rao TDP TRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp