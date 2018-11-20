Home States Telangana

Telangana polls: Junior doctor to try his luck in Musheerabad this time

However, he is still a novice and without any experience in the Assembly elections. 
Hosps to stop Aarogyasri 

Published: 20th November 2018 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor

Image used for representational purpose only

By K Shiva Shanker
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old medico is going to contest the Assembly as an independent. Dr Pulipalupula Vijayender, who is chairman of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA),  has filed his nomination papers from Musheerabad Assembly constituency -- which witnessed tough competition between Telangana BJP unit president Dr K Laxman and Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate Muta Gopal during the 2014 elections. 

What scope does the medical students leader find in such situation? Dr Vijayender relies on numbers: Out of 2,75,194 voters in the constituency, only 1,50,723 lakh exercised their franchise in the last elections.
“Along with the people who voted, I am relying on 1.2 lakh people who did not cast their vote. When we took up campaigning, many of them said no one asked their vote till date,” Dr Vijayender said.  
The 27-year-old is in the final year of Post Graduation in Community Medicine from Osmania Medical College. 

As TJUDA leader, he led protests by medicos, boycotted classes and medical services demanding their issues to be resolved. However, he is still a novice and without any experience in the Assembly elections. 
Hosps to stop Aarogyasri 

Over 220 private hospitals across Telangana will stop offering out patient services under governmental schemes – Aarogyasri Health Scheme, Employee Health Scheme and Journalists Health Scheme, demanding the clearance of pending bills worth `1,200 crore. 

Doctors to go on strike
Close to 1,000 house surgeons and post-graduate medical students will boycott out patient services on Tuesday at five government medical colleges in the State in protest of TRS leader KT Rama Rao’s suggestion that Rural Medical Practitioners (RMPs) be given training to practice medicine in remote areas. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana doctors TJUDA Telangana doctor Telangana polls Musheerabad Assembly Pulipalupula Vijayender Dr Pulipalupula Vijayender

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp