Telangana polls: Junior doctor to try his luck in Musheerabad this time

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old medico is going to contest the Assembly as an independent. Dr Pulipalupula Vijayender, who is chairman of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA), has filed his nomination papers from Musheerabad Assembly constituency -- which witnessed tough competition between Telangana BJP unit president Dr K Laxman and Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate Muta Gopal during the 2014 elections.

What scope does the medical students leader find in such situation? Dr Vijayender relies on numbers: Out of 2,75,194 voters in the constituency, only 1,50,723 lakh exercised their franchise in the last elections.

“Along with the people who voted, I am relying on 1.2 lakh people who did not cast their vote. When we took up campaigning, many of them said no one asked their vote till date,” Dr Vijayender said.

The 27-year-old is in the final year of Post Graduation in Community Medicine from Osmania Medical College.

As TJUDA leader, he led protests by medicos, boycotted classes and medical services demanding their issues to be resolved. However, he is still a novice and without any experience in the Assembly elections.

