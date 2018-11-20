Home States Telangana

Telangana polls: Neck and neck race for Congress, TRS in Jadcherla

TRS’s Laxma Reddy and Congress party’s Mallu Ravi — entering the fray, the Jadcherla constituency is set to witness a close contest in the December 7 Assembly elections.

Published: 20th November 2018 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Laxma Reddy served as the Health Minister in the just dissolved Telangana Assembly (File | EPS)

By Amruth Rao
Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: With two veteran leaders — TRS’s Laxma Reddy and Congress party’s Mallu Ravi — entering the fray, the Jadcherla constituency is set to witness a close contest in the December 7 Assembly elections. Both the leaders, though they have different political career graphs, have a fairly good following in Jadcherla, which has a very important place in Mahbubnagar politics. 

Laxma Reddy, who served as the Health Minister in the just dissolved State Assembly, is considered the main man of TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. Reddy is said to be optimistic of winning the seat this time as he believes that the people of the constituency are happy with the development works taken up TRS government. 

