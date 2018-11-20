Home States Telangana

Telangana polls: No big deal, say TRS commanders as rebels plan a 16-constituency attack

TRS is set to face six rebel candidates in GHMC area and three each in Adilabad and Warangal, two in Khammam and one each in Mahbubnagar and Karimnagar. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Trouble seems to be brewing in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) with as many as 16 rebel candidates entering fray for the December 7 elections. Though the party leaders and cadres are dismissing the issue as ‘not a big deal for them’, saying that with the exception of Bellampallim, the ‘rebels do not have a strong base’ in any constituency, the party is likely to face some discomfort in these 16 segments. 

Prominent among these rebels is G Vinod, who is contesting on BSP ticket from Bellamaplli. 
In the erstwhile Adilabad district, two more TRS rebels are in the fray -- Kaveti Sammaiah from Sirpur as an Independent and B Satyanarayana from Mancherial on BSP ticket.

In Warangal, Errabelli Pradeep Rao filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate from Warangal East, Gandra Satyanarayana Rao filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate from Bhupalpally while Raja Rao Pratap will be contesting on BSP ticket from Station Ghanpur. In Karimnagar, Finance Minister E Rajender’s car driver Mekala Mallesh Yadav, who developed grudge against the Minister, filed his nomination as a rebel candidate from Huzurabad segment. Another TRS rebel Palvancha Durga will contest from Pinapaka segment. In Mahbubnagar, Jalandhar Reddy filed his papers as a TRS rebel from Makthal segment.  

In GHMC area, G Nageswara Rao, Assembly segment TRS in-charge, filed his nominations as an Independent candidate from Secunderabad Cantonment. 

Meanwhile, two other rebel candidates Nandikonda Srinivas Reddy and B Subhash Reddy filed their nomination papers as Independents from Uppal, Arekapudi Gandhi and Symala Devi filed their papers as Independent candidates from Serilingampally and Harischandra Reddy filed his papers on BSP ticket from Kukatpally Assembly constituency.

 

