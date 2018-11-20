Telangana polls: Some prominent faces will sit in the gallery this elections

V V Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several prominent faces are out of the election battle this time. While some of them opted out voluntarily, others did not get tickets. The list includes party chiefs and star campaigners. M Kodandaram, founder of Telangana Jana Samithi, confined himself to campaigning for the Grand Alliance. So did TDP’s Telangana president L Ramana and Congress star campaigner and veteran actress Vijayashanti.

Vijayashanti contested from Medak Assembly segment in 2014 elections, when she was defeated by TRS candidate Padma Devender Reddy who went on to become the deputy Speaker in the Assembly. Former Speaker KR Suresh Reddy too is not in the fray this time. The TRS may promote him as chairman of the Legislative Council soon, say sources.

CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram too is not contesting as he decided to campaign for the BLF candidates. Another veteran actress Jayasudha is not contesting this time.

While, the TDP assured Kukatpally ticket to Peddi Reddy, the party sprang a surprise and fielded Nandamuri Suhasini.

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, who was defeated in Amberpet Assembly segment in 2014, did not get ticket this time. Comedian turned cine producer Bandla Ganesh, who tried to contest from Jubilee Hills, Rajendra Nagar or Shadnagar Assembly on Congress, failed to get the ticket. He recently joined Congress .

Meanwhile, Congress also denied ticket to State Mahila Congress president Nerella Sarada. Balladeer Gadar, who met Rahul, showed inclination to test his waters in the Assembly elections. But, the Alliance did not accommodate him.