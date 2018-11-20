Home States Telangana

Telangana polls: Some prominent faces will sit in the gallery this elections

While some of them opted out voluntarily, others did not get tickets.

Published: 20th November 2018 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

CPM Telangana state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram too is not contesting as he decided to campaign for the BLF candidates (File photo | EPS)

By V V Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several prominent faces are out of the election battle this time. While some of them opted out voluntarily, others did not get tickets. The list includes party chiefs and star campaigners. M Kodandaram, founder of Telangana Jana Samithi, confined himself to campaigning for the Grand Alliance. So did TDP’s Telangana president L Ramana and Congress star campaigner and veteran actress Vijayashanti.  

Vijayashanti contested from Medak Assembly segment in 2014 elections, when she was defeated by TRS candidate Padma Devender Reddy who went on to become the deputy Speaker in the Assembly. Former Speaker KR Suresh Reddy too is not in the fray this time. The TRS may promote him as chairman of the Legislative Council soon, say sources. 

CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram too is not contesting as he decided to campaign for the BLF candidates. Another veteran actress Jayasudha is not contesting this time. 

While, the TDP assured Kukatpally ticket to Peddi Reddy, the party sprang a surprise and fielded Nandamuri Suhasini.

Senior Congress  leader V Hanumantha Rao, who was defeated in Amberpet Assembly segment in 2014, did not get ticket this time. Comedian turned cine producer Bandla Ganesh, who tried to contest from Jubilee Hills, Rajendra Nagar or Shadnagar Assembly  on Congress, failed to get the ticket. He recently joined Congress .

Meanwhile, Congress also denied ticket to State Mahila Congress president Nerella Sarada. Balladeer Gadar, who met Rahul, showed inclination to test his waters in the Assembly elections. But, the Alliance did not accommodate him.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana polls Telangana Jana Samithi Grand Alliance Vijayashanti Tammineni Veerabhadram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp