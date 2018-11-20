Home States Telangana

Telangana polls: Surprise call for a ‘friendly fight’ to defeat pink party

While Congress was given 94 seats under Grand Alliance pact, its candidates filed nominations in six more seats.

Congress issued B-Forms to six more candidates to file nominations in the constituencies which were already allotted to TJS and TDP (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Grand Alliance parties sprang up a surprise on the final day of nominations, as two parties gave B-Forms to their candidates for same constituency, paving way for friendly contests in several segments. 

While TJS gave B-Forms to its candidates to file nominations in Mahbubnagar, which was allotted to TDP, and Miryalguda, which was given to Congress on Sunday, Congress party took the game to next level on Monday. 

Congress issued B-Forms to six more candidates to file nominations in the constituencies which were already allotted to TJS and TDP. TJS received a big jolt, as Congress gave B-Forms to contest in seats allotted to TJS. While Congress was given 94 seats under Grand Alliance pact, its candidates filed nominations in six more seats. Though Medak, Dubbak,  Warangal East and Amberpet constituencies were already allotted to TJS, even Congress candidates filed nominations in these segments.

In Patancheru too, which was earlier said to have been given to TDP, a Congress contestant filed nomination. Even TJS candidates filed nominations in total 14 constituencies, while it was announced that it would contest in eight seats according to Grand Alliance pact. TJS filed nominations in Mahabubnagar and Aswaraopet where TDP contestants also filed nominations. TJS contestants filed nominations in Station Ghanpur, Chennur, Asifabad, Khanapur, Miryalguda and others clashing with Congress candidates.

In all, amid much confusion and commotion among Grand Alliance partners, Congress candidates filed nominations in about 100 constituencies, TJS in 14, CPI in three while TDP limited itself to 13, even one seat lesser than 14 allotted to yellow party under Grand Alliance seat-sharing agreement.“We  have given B-Forms in those constituencies, where we felt that TJS was weak. Instead of giving an unnecessary advantage to TRS,” said a senior TPCC leader.

Grand Alliance B-Forms TJS

