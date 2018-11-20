Home States Telangana

The big question: Development or religion, what does Old City want?

 Along with development and employment, improvement of the education sector is one of the primary demands of Muslims in Old City.

Published: 20th November 2018 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Along with development and employment, improvement of the education sector is one of the primary demands of Muslims in Old City (File | EPS/Vinay Madapu)

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Along with development and employment, improvement of the education sector is one of the primary demands of Muslims in Old City. The number of government schools in the area has been on the decline since 2007. Though the TRS government set up a number of Minority Residential Schools in the area, there are no junior colleges in several constituencies. 

Social activist Ilyas Shamsi says quality education is one of the crucial demands of the community this polls. Buttressing his point, he recalled that a few months ago, upon being sanctioned a Rs 5-crore park, the people of  Kishanbagh area had insisted that the money be used to improve schools and colleges.

“In Kishanbagh area, girls after the completion of SSC have to go to Hussainialam or Nampally for intermediate education. In the Yakutpura constituency, there are no government schools. No junior colleges have been sanctioned in Bahadurpura constituency for decades.  A majority of old city schools have been encroached by land grabbers. These are the main concerns of Muslims in the locality,” said Shamsi. Further, there are only four government degree colleges in Old City, making higher education out of bounds for many students, particularly those who can’t afford private education.   

However, some experts Express spoke to were unbelieving that the fight for better education could trump religious politics. Md Abdul Akram, an RTI activist said, “Health and education, necessities in Old City get buried in Islam vs Hindutva and AIMIM vs BJP politics.  This year won’t be different,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana polls Old City Old City development Muslims in Old City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp