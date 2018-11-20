TJS could have gotten better deal, says Kodandaram

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TJS chief Professor Kodandaram on Monday said that while TJS was perhaps not getting the best deal as part of the Grand Alliance, it has respected the people’s wishes to put an end to the autocratic rule of K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ program in Hyderabad on Monday, Kodandaram said that TJS and Peoples Alliance would work to reclaim democracy and empowering people of all sections.

Kodandaram said that as there was no time to compromise on seat sharing and stressed that he would try to ensure Congress withdraws its rebcandidates where TJS leaders have filed nominations.