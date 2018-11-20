Home States Telangana

Two-thirds of Telangana Class X students scored below 35 per cent in final exams

When compared to other south Indian states, the performance of Telangana students is poorer than Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A statistic that stands out and highlights the need for improving quality of school education in Telangana is the number of students whose performance in different subjects was just below 35 per cent. 

The percentage of students in Telangana who scored between 0-35 per cent was a massive 68 per cent in mathematics whereas in science, social science, English and Telugu it was 52 percent, 44 percent, 56 percent and 27 percent respectively.

One positive finding of the NAS is that the overall performance of class 10 students, studying in government as well as private schools in Telangana, has been found to be better than the national average in Science and English subjects, at 37 per cent and 38 per cent respectively, slightly above the national average of 34 per cent and 36 per cent. 

However, when compared to other south Indian states, the performance of Telangana students is poorer than Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, where also the performance of students was above the national average. 

