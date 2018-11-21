High Court quashes plea against building eight new reservoirs under KLIS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to Telangana government, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed the PIL against the construction of eight new storage reservoirs, including Sri Komaravelli Mallanna Sagar, under Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

Making it clear that there were no grounds to interfere in the PIL, the bench said that it would not allow the courts as a platform for having political activities by filing petitions in the name of public interest litigation. The bench pulled up the petitioner for filing the petition now on the decision taken by the government last year enhancing the storage capacity of Mallanna Sagar from 1.5 tmcft to 50 tmcft.

The issues raised in the present PIL were not those meant for judicial review, but they were matters relating to technical aspects, the bench observed.

The bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt was dismissing the petition filed by D Laxmi Narayana, a retired assistant engineer in the state irrigation and CAD department, seeking to grant stay on construction of eight new storage reservoirs - Sri Komaravelli Mallanna Sagar 50 tmcft capacity, Konda Pochamma Sagar (15 tmcft), Gandhamalla (9.86 tmcft), Baswapur (11.39 tmcft), Malkapet (3 tmcft), Anantagiri (3.50 tmcft), Ranga Nayaka Sagar (3 tmcft) and Kondem Cheruvu (3.50 tmcft) under Kaleshwaram project.

During the course of the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel told the court that the state chief minister had decided to enhance the Mallanna Sagar storage capacity up to 50 tmcft. In fact, such a decision needs the approval of the Centre. Besides, it would have its impact on neighbouring Maharashtra. There was huge increase in project cost estimation due to change in the original plan, he added.