Telangana: Warden locks up, thrashes students over dirtied toilets

K Amruth Rao By

Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: The warden of a private school in Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday locked up around 30 Class VII students and beat them black and blue. So badly were the minors injured that six of them had to be rushed to the hospital.

The reason for Ravinder’s sudden fit of rage was that the hostel’s toilets had been dirtied. The incident that took place at KK Reddy School in Telkapalle came to light after some of the students informed their parents about what had happened. Ravinder is now absconding.

Students Express spoke to revealed that the warden had forced them into a room and bolted the door before thrashing them. He had then threatened the minor of dire consequences if they opened up about how he had beaten them up to anybody. “He lost his cool after seeing the dirty toilets. He then locked us up in a room and thrashed us with a stick,” a student said.