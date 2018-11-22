Home States Telangana

Single judge’s order held against Singareni Collieries Company Limited’s appeal

Besides, one family member of such of the petitioners who were STs shall be provided employment by SCCL as per GO 34 within three months.

HYDERABAD: In a relief to those living in affected areas of the Open Cast Mining project of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court has upheld the order that one family member of each of the petitioners who came under the Scheduled Tribes (STs) should be provided employment by SCCL as per a 2010 GO.

“The appellants are prevented in law from raising any objection to the GO as not applicable to claimants, as any objections raised against the single judge direction is without merit and is rejected,” the bench observed while disposing of SCCL’s appeal.

In August this year, a single judge while allowing the petitions filed by the project affected persons, directed the respondent authorities to take steps to ensure that all the eligible project displaced families and project affected families get all the benefits under GO 68 dated April 8, 2005, and GO 34.

Besides, one family member of such of the petitioners who were STs shall be provided employment by SCCL as per GO 34 within three months. Aggrieved with the same particularly in respect of providing employment, the SCCL filed the above appeal.

