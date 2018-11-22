Home States Telangana

Telangana elections: Nizamabad MP K Kavitha rakes up Jeevan’s unkept vows

Nizamabad MP K Kavitha seems to be on a mission to make senior Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy keep his promises.

Published: 22nd November 2018 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

TRS leader and Nizamabad MP K Kavitha. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Nizamabad MP K Kavitha seems to be on a mission to make senior Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy keep his promises. On Wednesday, the TRS leader, once again wondered why Reddy was contesting as a candidate from Jagtial constituency after claiming in 2014 that he would retire from active politics for good. “Jeevan Reddy claimed in the last elections that he would retire from politics.

Like all Congress leaders, he too does not stay true to his words,” she claimed. Campaigning for TRS’ M Sanjay Kumar in Dharoor village, Kavitha said that TRS chief KCR had sanctioned `1,200 crore for Jagtial’s development, but Congress was trying to discredit him. She claimed KCR was ‘Bhola Shankar’, comparing him to Shiva, the Hindu god.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana polls 2018 Telangana elections 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp