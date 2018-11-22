Telangana elections: Nizamabad MP K Kavitha rakes up Jeevan’s unkept vows

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Nizamabad MP K Kavitha seems to be on a mission to make senior Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy keep his promises. On Wednesday, the TRS leader, once again wondered why Reddy was contesting as a candidate from Jagtial constituency after claiming in 2014 that he would retire from active politics for good. “Jeevan Reddy claimed in the last elections that he would retire from politics.

Like all Congress leaders, he too does not stay true to his words,” she claimed. Campaigning for TRS’ M Sanjay Kumar in Dharoor village, Kavitha said that TRS chief KCR had sanctioned `1,200 crore for Jagtial’s development, but Congress was trying to discredit him. She claimed KCR was ‘Bhola Shankar’, comparing him to Shiva, the Hindu god.