TNIE's 2 km Run evokes overwhelming response

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The 2K run jointly organised by Warangal urban administration and The New Indian Express Group in Hanamkonda on Wednesday received an overwhelming response. The aim of the run was to motivate the city residents, especially first time voters, to cast their votes in the Assembly polls scheduled to be held on December 7. Over 2,000 youths participated in the run christened as ‘Run for Democracy’.

The highlight of the event was Warangal East and West Assembly constituency election observer Surender Singh Meena, Wardhanapet Assembly constituency election observer T Anand, Warangal urban district collector and district election officer Prashant Jeevan Patil and city police commissioner V Ravinder running the entire stretch of 2 km. In fact, Surender Singh Meena finished the run along with the youngsters.

The run began from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and passed through the road leading to Kaloji Junction, Nakkalgutta, Ambedkar Circle and culminated at Public Gardens. As part of creating awareness among people about importance of using their right to vote, especially first time voters, the Karimnagar district administration is also taking an initiation by organising a 2K run jointly with The New Indian Express Group on November 23.