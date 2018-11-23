Home States Telangana

Family booked for leaving dog to starve for nine days in balcony

An FIR was registered against a family in Moti Nagar for abandoning their dog in their apartment’s balcony for over nine days which lead to its death possibly due to starvation.

Published: 23rd November 2018 07:35 AM

Dog

A pet dog that was abandoned in an apartment balcony in Moti Nagar in Hyderabad for over nine days | Express Photo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An FIR was registered against a family in Moti Nagar for abandoning their dog in their apartment’s balcony for over nine days which lead to its death possibly due to starvation. The incident that came to the notice of animal volunteers on November 17 came to fore after the neighbours took to social media to report about the dog being tied there and appearing to be unconscious. The colony dwellers had informed the owners who failed to take timely action.

Animal rescuer Teja Panneru immediately rushed to the spot but the owners of the house had moved the body of the dead dog by then.“We got to know about this case through a Facebook group called ‘Spread the Word’. But before we could go and rescue the dog, the dog was dead and the owners came back and shifted its body to burial ground at Dammaiguda,” said Teja.

On November 21, five days after the incident, the Sanath Nagar police have registered an FIR after Humane Society International India lodged a complaint. “The body to conduct a postmortem on it. We are awaiting the report,” Teja said. A case has been registered under Section 429 of IPC and 11 (A)- Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act.

