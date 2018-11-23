Home States Telangana

Hyderabad High Court issues notices in Hill County fraud

Petitioner’s counsel Sripada Prabhakar told the court that the petitioners were the victims of the mismanagement of the affairs of Hill County.

Published: 23rd November 2018 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court on Thursday issued notices to the respondents in the petition filed seeking direction to the ministry of corporate affairs to investigate into alleged mismanagement of the affairs of Hill County Properties Limited.

The Hill County Properties Limited was formerly known as Maytas Hill County Private Limited, established by the close relatives of B Ramalinga Raju of Satyam Computers Service Limited.

Justice AV Sesha Sai was dealing with the petition filed by N Pardhasaradhi, representing Vasavi Rani Nimmala and N Vijaya Krishna who were residing in the US, with a plea to direct the authorities of Registrar of Companies to initiate action against the management of Hill County Properties Limited under Section 206 of the Companies Act, 2013. Petitioner’s counsel Sripada Prabhakar told the court that the petitioners were the victims of the mismanagement of the affairs of Hill County.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad High Court Hill County fraud

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp