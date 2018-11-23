Hyderabad High Court issues notices in Hill County fraud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court on Thursday issued notices to the respondents in the petition filed seeking direction to the ministry of corporate affairs to investigate into alleged mismanagement of the affairs of Hill County Properties Limited.

The Hill County Properties Limited was formerly known as Maytas Hill County Private Limited, established by the close relatives of B Ramalinga Raju of Satyam Computers Service Limited.

Justice AV Sesha Sai was dealing with the petition filed by N Pardhasaradhi, representing Vasavi Rani Nimmala and N Vijaya Krishna who were residing in the US, with a plea to direct the authorities of Registrar of Companies to initiate action against the management of Hill County Properties Limited under Section 206 of the Companies Act, 2013. Petitioner’s counsel Sripada Prabhakar told the court that the petitioners were the victims of the mismanagement of the affairs of Hill County.