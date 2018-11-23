Justice Chauhan takes oath as Hyderabad High Court judge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan on Thursday took oath as judge of the Hyderabad High Court. Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to him in the first court hall of the High Court. After the swearing-in-ceremony, Justice Chauhan along with Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy conducted the court proceedings.

Several judges, advocates, court staff and family members of Justice Chauhan attended the ceremony. Later in the day, Justice Chauhan was felicitated by the members of AP and Telangana High Court advocates’ associations.Apart from the Chief Justice, the strength of the High Court judges now stands at 27 as against the sanctioned strength of 61.