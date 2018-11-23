Parents allege corporal punishment at school in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another case of alleged corporal punishment, parents of students accused Telangana Social Welfare Residential School of girls in Mahindra Hills here of giving stringent punishment to students for trivial issues. They also accused the school teachers of taking away the snacks they send to their children residing in the hostel.

In a complaint to the child’s right body Balala Hakkula Sangham (BHS), signed by 31 parents, Usha Rani, parent of a class 9 student said that she never faced any problems in the last five years that her daughter has been studying in the school until this academic year when new teachers were appointed.

‘‘The teachers make our girls walk on stairs on their knees, make them kneel down, hit and bang them against the wall and also fine them for being late to school,” Usha alleged. “I asked the principal to allow me to take my daughter home for two days as it was her birthday but she refused,’’ she added. Another parent requesting anonymity alleged that when he tried to raise the issue with the principal she dismissed the matter and thereafter refused to see him.

Worried about their daughters’ physical and psychological well-being, several parents like Usha now want to withdraw their children from the school. “The principal, however, told me that I cannot pull out my daughter from the school as and when I want. She said she will take one week to process my complaint and decide. But what if my stressed-out daughter takes an extreme step? Will the society and principal take responsibility? Usha questioned.

Enquiry ordered: “We have zero tolerance against any type of corporal punishment. An enquiry has been ordered and action will be taken against those found guilty,” RS Praveen Kumar, secretary, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) told Express.