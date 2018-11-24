Sorry, Haailand is our property indeed: Agri Gold

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court on Friday witnessed another twist to the Agri Gold case as the management of scam-hit company changed its tone again on the issue of prime Haailand property in Vijayawada, which was put up for auction recently.

The company management told the High Court that the Haailand property was also one of the property of its group of companies and that its earlier submission before the court that Agri Gold was in no way concerned with the subject property, was due to ‘miscommunication’.

A purchaser filed a petition before the Court claiming that he bought eight acres of land in Haailand property in 2014 and had also paid `5 crore towards sale consideration, and urged the court to protect his rights since the said land was put up for auction by the concerned authorities.

The above submissions were made by counsels representing Agri Gold and the purchaser before a division bench of HC dealing with batch petitions filed by Agri Gold customers and agents welfare association and others seeking CBI probe into Agri Gold scam and return of the depositors’ monies.

Nominations filed for bar council polls

Two nominations were filed for the chairman post and four for the vice-chairman posts of Telangana State Bar Council on Friday. Elections for the said posts will be held at the State Bar council office in the High Court premises. The result will be declared on Saturday. Former chairman A Narasimha Reddy and Gandra Mohan Rao filed their nomination papers for the chairman post, and Hanumanth Reddy, D Janardhan, K Sunil Goud and C Venkat Yadav for the vice-chairman post.