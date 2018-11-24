Home States Telangana

Sorry, Haailand is our property indeed: Agri Gold

Two nominations were filed for the chairman post and four for the vice-chairman posts of Telangana State Bar Council on Friday.

Published: 24th November 2018 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court on Friday witnessed another twist to the Agri Gold case as the management of scam-hit company changed its tone again on the issue of prime Haailand property in Vijayawada, which was put up for auction recently.

The company management told the High Court that the Haailand property was also one of the property of its group of companies and that its earlier submission before the court that Agri Gold was in no way concerned with the subject property, was due to ‘miscommunication’.

A purchaser filed a petition before the Court claiming that he bought eight acres of land in Haailand property in 2014 and had also paid `5 crore towards sale consideration, and urged the court to protect his rights since the said land was put up for auction by the concerned authorities.

The above submissions were made by counsels representing Agri Gold and the purchaser before a division bench of HC dealing with batch petitions filed by Agri Gold customers and agents welfare association and others seeking CBI probe into Agri Gold scam and return of the depositors’ monies.

Nominations filed for bar council polls

Two nominations were filed for the chairman post and four for the vice-chairman posts of Telangana State Bar Council on Friday. Elections for the said posts will be held at the State Bar council office in the High Court premises. The result will be declared on Saturday. Former chairman A Narasimha Reddy and Gandra Mohan Rao filed their nomination papers for the chairman post, and Hanumanth Reddy, D Janardhan, K Sunil Goud and C Venkat Yadav for the vice-chairman post.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp