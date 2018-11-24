Telangana elections: Temple staffer suspended over poll code violation

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: An employee of a government-owned Hindu temple in Vemulawada — Sri Raja Rajeshwara Kshetram —who promoted the TRS candidate in Vemulawada Assembly constituency on Facebook, was suspended from his position on Thursday. District Collector-in-charge S Yasmin Basha issued the suspension order against Upadyaula Chandrashekar, who worked as a junior assistant in the temple, for posting pro-TRS slogans.

One Pandilla Sharath from Tippapur, upon spotting a government employee raising party slogans in support of candidate Ch Ramesh Babu on Facebook, filed a complaint with the election authorities for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Authorities ordered a probe based on his complaint and issued notices to Chandrasekhar about a month ago seeking an explanation for his actions.

Dissatisfied with his statement, election officials initiated the suspension. The collector also directed that he could not leave town without prior notice.It may be recalled that this is the second suspension of government employees over violation of the poll code this election season.

D Ravinder, government teacher working in Karimnagar district, who tried to influence people to vote for TRS leader Etela Rajender, was also suspended.

Case registered against Ibrahimpatnam TDP candidate Sama Ranga Reddy for forging documents

Hyderabad: The Nampally police on Friday registered a criminal case against Sama Ranga Reddy, TDP’s candidate in Ibrahimpatnam Assembly constituency, for allegedly forging documents and getting a valuable land located in Madhapur registered. The complainant is a relative of Ranga Reddy, who approached police to lodge a complaint alleging that Ranga Reddy indulged in forging signatures and submitted fake documents for getting registration of land worth crores in Madhapur. Inspector N Subash Chandra Bose said that they have registered cases against him under section 420, 468 and 471 of the IPC.

Complaint against KTR for violating poll code

Hyderabad: The Returning Officer of Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency, SVR Chandrasekhar, ent a report to Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar about violation of poll code by TRS leader KT Rama Rao. KTR’s road show on Thursday night in the constituency went beyond 10 pm, the time allowed for electioneering as per the model code. An FIR was registered against KTR with Maredpally police on the issue. G Sayanna is contesting on TRS ticket from Secunderabad Cantonment constituency.