Tiff between lovers’ kin drives two to suicide in Telangana

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Following differences between the families of two lovers in Medipally village of Jharasangam mandal, three suicide attempts led to deaths of two persons and hospitalisation of another.

The deceased were identified as Anjaiah (45), father of Mahesh and the latter’s lady love Nagarani’s brother Jagdish (25) while Nagarani was hospitalised after a failed suicide attempt.

According to the police, Mahesh and Nagarani were in love. The latter’s family members came to know of the love affair when they tried to find a bridegroom for the girl.

After discussions, both the families decided to get Mahesh and Nagarani married. However, after some time differences of opinion cropped up between the two families, and Mahesh’s father Anjaiah feeling insulted committed suicide by consuming a pesticide.

After coming to know of the incident, Nagarani’ brother Jagdish too committed suicide. Holding herself responsible for all the problems, Nagarani too attempted to commit suicide. But she was rescued by the family members and she is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Jharasangam police have registered a case and are investigating it from all angles.