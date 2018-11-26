Telangana: ED is falsifying facts, alleges former Union Minister YS Chowdary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former union minister and Rajya Sabha MP YS Chowdary, who has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a case of defrauding several banks to the tune of Rs 5,700 crores by diverting money into “dummy companies”, refuted all allegations levelled against him. Calling the charges “baseless” he said the premier investigation agency was “falsifying facts.”

Chowdary maintained that the searches were conducted in a “hurry”, involving his name in an unrelated issue, and Enforcement Directorate has given its judgment even before a court conducted a trial.

Chowdary’s statements come two days after the Enforcement Directorate searches were held at his residence, his father’s residence and office, and subsequently several documents along with six cars were seized from the premises. Enforcement Directorate has summoned him to appear before it for questioning on November 27. “ED has named me without even verifying the facts and issued a note stating that thee companies have committed a fraud to the tune of Rs 5,700 crore, which looks like a falsification,” said Chowdary, while addressing a media conference at his residence. He further added: “I have not taken part in any of the company matters since I entered politics in 2010 and said that he would take legal recourse to prove his innocence.”

To his defence, he said, “There is no rule that one cannot establish 120 companies. I believe that the companies I established will not indulge in any illegal activities.” The Enforcement Directorate claimed that the searches are in connection with a case registered at Chennai, following a bank’s complaint on Best and Crompton company’s fraud. The banks exist to give loans. It is not criminal to take loans from banks.

“If there is any fraud committed by any of my companies, how can the investigators attribute me and the companies which I was part of earlier. ED has given its judgement even before conducting a trial,” said Chowdary. “After I entered politics and moved out from the Sujana Group of companies, I have not taken even a single penny as salary from the companies. My legal team is looking into the aspects of the note issued by the ED mentioning that I did the fraud, and also if ED can do searches and seizures under PMLA Act, said Chowdary challenging the ED to prove the allegations against him. The ED officials summoned me asking to appear for questioning on November 27, he said.